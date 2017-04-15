Flames' Chad Johnson: Available as backup Saturday
Johnson (lower body) will serve in a backup capacity for Saturday's Game 2 against the Ducks, Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia reports.
It was Brian Elliott who took the loss for the Flames in the series opener Thursday, but he'll be given a chance for redemption as the starter in the last of the four playoff games scheduled Saturday. Johnson hasn't played since sustaining his lower-body ailment -- coincidentally against the Ducks -- on April 4.
