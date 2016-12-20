Johnson will be between the posts for Tuesday night's matchup in San Jose.

After looking like the hottest goalie in the league at the beginning of December, Johnson has cooled off to the tune of eight goals allowed over two consecutive losses. The 30-year-old backstop will take the net Tuesday with four full days of rest and could have his hands full against a Sharks team that takes 30.8 shots per game, but has only been converting for 2.44 goals on average.