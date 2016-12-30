Johnson suffered his fourth consecutive loss Thursday, giving up three goals on 25 shots in a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Ducks.

On the bright side, he gave up four goals in each of the other losses in this streak, so this was an improvement of sorts. With Johnson's hot streak having given way to a cold stretch, the Flames have been turning to a improved Brian Elliott more often lately. It wouldn't be any surprise to see Elliott between the pipes when the Flames host Arizona on New Year's Eve.