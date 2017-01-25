Johnson gave up five goals on only 20 shots in Tuesday's blowout loss to Montreal.

Carey Price nearly hung a shutout on the Flames, providing a sharp contrast to Johnson's ineffectual performance. He's been atrocious over his last three outings, allowing a dozen goals on 45 shots for an anxiety-inducing .733 save percentage. Fortunately for Johnson, No. 2 netminder Brian Elliott has barely fared better, so his job remains fairly secure.

