Johnson will guard the goal against the Devils on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

The Flames keeper will make his fourth straight start and will look to keep up his streak of hot play -- he's allowed just five goals on his way to two wins in his last three outings. Johnson will try to keep it going against an anemic New Jersey offense that ranks 28th in the NHL with 2.19 goals per game.

