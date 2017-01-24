Johnson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Johnson has struggled in back-to-back outings, allowing a total of seven goals on just 25 shots over that span. The 30-year-old backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 17th win of the season in an unfavorable road matchup with a Canadiens team averaging 3.38 goals per game at home this season, fifth in the NHL.