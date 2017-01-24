Flames' Chad Johnson: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's contest
Johnson will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.
Johnson has struggled in back-to-back outings, allowing a total of seven goals on just 25 shots over that span. The 30-year-old backstop will look to get back on track and pick up his 17th win of the season in an unfavorable road matchup with a Canadiens team averaging 3.38 goals per game at home this season, fifth in the NHL.
More News
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Lasts six minutes in loss to Oilers•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Will start Saturday•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Struggles in loss to Predators•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: In goal Thursday against Nashville•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Holds down Panthers in victory•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Preparing for home clash against Panthers•