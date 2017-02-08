Johnson stopped 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's shootout victory over the Penguins.

After coughing up a two-goal lead in the third period, Johnson redeemed himself by stopping all three of Pittsburgh's shootout attempts. He'd ridden the bench for four consecutive games following a stretch of three appearances in which he allowed a fantasy-team-destroying 12 goals on 45 shots, so this was a big bounce-back game for the veteran. Nonetheless, he appears to have ceded the No. 1 goalie role back to Brian Elliott -- at least for now.