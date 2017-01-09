Johnson will patrol the crease against the Jets on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Johnson will make consecutive starts for the first time since mid-December after seemingly ceding the No. 1 role back to Brian Elliott. It is clear coach Glen Gulutzan is not afraid to make a change in between the pipes, so the job could be up for grabs if the 30-year-old Johnson performs well. Given the uncertainty surrounding the ice time in Calgary, fantasy owners may want to look for a more consistent starter.