Flames' Chad Johnson: In goal Thursday against Nashville
Johnson will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Johnson has been hot in the month of January, posting a 3-2-0 record while registering an impressive 1.83 GAA and .936 save percentage over five appearances. The Canadian netminder will look to stay sharp in a middling home matchup with a Predators team averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.
