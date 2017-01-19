Johnson will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Johnson has been hot in the month of January, posting a 3-2-0 record while registering an impressive 1.83 GAA and .936 save percentage over five appearances. The Canadian netminder will look to stay sharp in a middling home matchup with a Predators team averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this season, 15th in the NHL.

