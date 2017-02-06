Johnson will start between the posts Tuesday against the Penguins, Roger Millions of Sportsnet Calgary reports.

Johnson has ceded each of the last four starts to the "hot-hand" of Brian Elliott, but that cooled off a bit in Sunday's affair against the Rangers. That opens the door for Johnson to get another look between the pipes, but it will be a tough one against a high-power Penguins attack.

