Johnson was pulled Saturday against Edmonton after giving up three goals on four shots.

Johnson lasted just 5:58 before he was relieved by Brian Elliott. Johnson won't be credited with the loss, so the 30-year-old remains 16-11-1 on the season with a .917 save percentage. While he's having a strong season, Johnson has struggled of late, allowing seven goals in his last two starts. He'd been playing very well prior to Thursday against Nashville, so we wouldn't be too worried. Expect the veteran, who has posted three shutouts in 2016-2017, to rebound and get back on track in his next outing.