Johnson allowed two goals on 27 shots during Monday's loss to Winnipeg.

Johnson has allowed just three goals on 56 shots (.949 save percentage) through his past two games, and stands to continue pushing a near 50-50 timeshare in the Calgary crease going forward. Splitting starts with Brian Elliott isn't a bad fantasy situation, and Johnson is worth a roster spot in the majority of seasonal leagues. Additionally, the lack of full-time work will keep his salary down in daily contests and make him a potential bargain to target in favorable matchups.