Johnson will be between the pipes for Saturday's matchup with the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Johnson has been unused in goal for the Flames' last three outings after suffering through a four-game losing streak. The netminder was abysmal in those appearances, as he posted a 4.12 GAA and .862 save percentage. The 30-year-old will be hoping to repeat his previous meeting with Vancouver in which he allowed just one puck to cross the goal line, albeit in an overtime defeat.