Johnson will work between the pipes Tuesday as the home starter against the Panthers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Johnson will punch in for his fifth shift in the past six games, as he continues to wrestle starting opportunities away from Brian Elliott, who entered the season as the clear-cut No. 1 tender in Calgary. In that span, Johnson has crafted a sterling 1.78 GAA and .941 save mark along with a pair of wins. This will be his first time seeing the Cats this campaign, but he's 2-2-0 with a .914 save mark against them lifetime.