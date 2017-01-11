Johnson will defend the home cage Wednesday night against the Sharks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

This is the third straight start for Johnson, whose 2.27 GAA through 24 games rounds out the top-10 ranking for starting netminders. A little more than 25 percent of his goals allowed have been of the power-play variety, but that might not be much of an issue in this next contest, as Team Teal is surprisingly ranked 22nd in the league on the man advantage. Johnson has already faced the Sharks this season, taking a 30-save road loss in that Dec. 20 contest.