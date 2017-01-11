Flames' Chad Johnson: Ready for Sharks on Wednesday
Johnson will defend the home cage Wednesday night against the Sharks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.
This is the third straight start for Johnson, whose 2.27 GAA through 24 games rounds out the top-10 ranking for starting netminders. A little more than 25 percent of his goals allowed have been of the power-play variety, but that might not be much of an issue in this next contest, as Team Teal is surprisingly ranked 22nd in the league on the man advantage. Johnson has already faced the Sharks this season, taking a 30-save road loss in that Dec. 20 contest.
More News
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Offense lets him down in loss to Jets•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: In goal Monday•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Patrolling blue paint against Vancouver•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Beaten thrice in loss to Ducks•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Starting Thursday against Anaheim•
-
Flames' Chad Johnson: Allows four goals for third straight game•