Flames' Chad Johnson: Recovers from rough first period to down Sharks
Johnson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
He gave up a pair of first-period goals, but shut it down from there on out, marking his third straight outing with a save percentage of .926 or better. That's quite an improvement from the four consecutive sub-.900 efforts Johnson had posted prior to this stretch, and it should help his efforts to hold onto a majority of the starts, particularly after the disastrous line Brian Elliott delivered his last time out.
