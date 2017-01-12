Johnson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

He gave up a pair of first-period goals, but shut it down from there on out, marking his third straight outing with a save percentage of .926 or better. That's quite an improvement from the four consecutive sub-.900 efforts Johnson had posted prior to this stretch, and it should help his efforts to hold onto a majority of the starts, particularly after the disastrous line Brian Elliott delivered his last time out.