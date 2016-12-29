Johnson will guard the cage in Thursday's home game against the Ducks.

Johnson has struggled in his last three starts, suffering three consecutive losses while allowing four goals in each of those defeats. The 30-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a matchup with a slumping Ducks team that has lost four of its last five games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola