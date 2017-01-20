Johnson made just 17 saves in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Johnson had held opponents to two or fewer goals in five consecutive appearances coming in, but allowed four here despite his team holding a 35-21 advantage in shots. With Brian Elliott playing better of late himself, any slip in form could cost Johnson some playing time. Still, Johnson's 2.31 GAA and .920 save percentage both compare favorably to Elliott's 2.85 and .893 marks, respectively.