Johnson turned in a brilliant performance Friday -- he saved 34 of 36 shots from the Devils -- but was nonetheless saddled with a 2-1 home loss.

Johnson came up with a number of huge saves in this one, though his teammates were having fits trying to put the puck past secondary netminder Keith Kinkaid on the other side of the rink. It's now been four straight starts of Johnson allowing two goals or less.

