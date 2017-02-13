Flames' Chad Johnson: Will start Monday
Johnson will be in the crease for Monday's game against Arizona, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.
The 30-year-old has been middle of the pack this year with a .914 save percentage and 2.48 GAA. The Coyotes rank second to last in the league, averaging 2.25 goals per game, so Johnson and the Flames, who have won four of their last five, have an opportunity to keep playing well.
