Johnson will be the starting netminder for Saturday's game against Edmonton, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

The 30-year-old will be making his seventh start in eight games, getting the majority of the playtime recently. In his last six games, he has a .920 save percentage and a 2.21 GAA, so it makes sense why the Flames would try to keep riding the hot hand. The Oilers rank fourth in the league in shots per game, 31.6, so Johnson will need to stop a barrage to keep his hot streak alive.