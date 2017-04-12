Johnson (lower body) will be inactive for Thursday's Game 1 against the Ducks, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

Johnson traveled with the team to Anaheim, suggesting he's nearly ready to play. However, that return won't arrive Thursday, with Jon Gillies instead serving that role behind veteran Brian Elliott. We could still see Johnson later in the series, especially if Elliott's late-season struggles between the pipes continue into the playoffs.

