Lazar inked a two-year contract with Calgary on Friday worth an average annual value of $950,000.

Lazar -- who was acquired via trade from the Senators -- was limited to just four games with the Flames due in part to injury; he was also left off as a healthy scratch periodically. In all, the natural center logged 38 contests last season in which he snagged four points, 26 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating, while averaging a mere 9:06 of ice time. Considering the 22-year-old could struggle for ice time, fantasy owners may want to consider other bottom-six options with a more defined role.