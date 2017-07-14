Flames' Curtis Lazar: Staying put
Lazar inked a two-year contract with Calgary on Friday worth an average annual value of $950,000.
Lazar -- who was acquired via trade from the Senators -- was limited to just four games with the Flames due in part to injury; he was also left off as a healthy scratch periodically. In all, the natural center logged 38 contests last season in which he snagged four points, 26 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating, while averaging a mere 9:06 of ice time. Considering the 22-year-old could struggle for ice time, fantasy owners may want to consider other bottom-six options with a more defined role.
