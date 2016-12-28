Flames' Dennis Wideman: First multi-point game since October

Wideman notched two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over Colorado.

His last multi-point effort was way back on Oct. 22, and Wideman offered fantasy owners precious little in the 26-game interim: just a single goal and five assists to go with marginal peripheral stats. The 33-year-old is only two seasons removed from a 15-goal, 56-point campaign, but there's been no sign of those glory days returning.