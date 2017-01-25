Flames' Dennis Wideman: Playing less on power play

Wideman has averaged just 1:18 on the power play this season, a stark contrast to the 2:57 from 2015-16.

His ice time is actually up, albeit slightly, from last year, but the 33-year-old's lack of man-advantage time clearly indicates his role on the Flames' back end is continuing to diminish. Four of Wideman's 15 points have come while up a man, and his PIM, shots, hits and blocked shots are all similar to where they were last season, but he's past his prime and not delivering the same caliber of fantasy goods he did earlier in his career. Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton are far superior options on Calgary's blue line, and T.J. Brodie is certainly better than his 17 points and minus-22 indicate, so Wideman is probably best left to the deepest of leagues.