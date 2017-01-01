Flames' Dennis Wideman: Tallies goal for first time since October

Wideman scored his third goal of the season in a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

It was his first goal in 28 contests. Within the last week, Wideman posted his first multi-point game and first goal since October. Unfortunately, he's still a far cry from his fantasy production of two seasons ago. Wideman scored 15 goals and 56 points in 2014-15, but he's scored just five goals and 31 points in 83 game since then.