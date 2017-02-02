Flames' Deryk Engelland: Posts multi-point game against Wild
Engelland scored a goal and added an assist during Wednesday's win over Minnesota.
After missing the scoresheet in each of his past eight games, Engelland improved to two goals and 10 points for the campaign with Wednesday's showing. While the veteran defenseman helps out more in the peripheral categories (66 PIM, 85 hits and 84 blocked shots), there still aren't many fantasy settings where he moves the needle enough to warrant a roster spot.
