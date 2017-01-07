Engelland has played in all 41 games this season, recording seven points and a plus-7 rating.

Engelland has never been known for his offense, topping out at 17 points with the Penguins in 2011-12. He is, however, a steadying veteran presence on the Flames' blue line, as he's racked up 72 hits and 63 blocked shots while averaging 18:10 of ice time this season. The 34-year-old has also amassed 50 PIM this year, which -- combined with the aforementioned hits and blocks -- gives him modest cross-categorical value in the very deepest of leagues.