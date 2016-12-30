Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Expected to play Saturday

Hamilton (illness) is expected to play in Saturday's game against Arizona, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 9600 reports.

When Hamilton was ruled out for Thursday's game with a stomach bug, it was expected he would only miss one game, and it's looking like that will be the case. The defenseman has been quite productive in the month of December, tallying nine points in 11 games, so now that he'll likely be back, he should be expected to keep up the hot streak.