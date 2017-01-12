Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Pots game-winner late in third to down Sharks
Hamilton picked up a power-play assist in the second period and scored the game-winning goal with 2:19 left in the third frame against the Sharks on Wednesday.
The offense hasn't exactly flowed consistently on a game-to-game basis, but Hamilton still has a sparkling 12 points (four goals, eight assists) along with a dozen PIM and 45 shots in his last 14 games. A 40-plus-point man in consecutive seasons already, he's got 25 in 43 games this year, so he only needs to pick up the pace a little bit to make a run at his first 50-point campaign.
