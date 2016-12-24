Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Stays hot with two more assists against Vancouver

Hamilton collected two assists -- one with the man advantage -- during Friday's win over the Canucks.

Through his past 17 games, Hamilton has four goals, 14 points and 54 shots on goal, as the 23-year-old defenseman has significantly picked up his fantasy production. He's well on his way to his third consecutive 40-point campaign, and Hamilton checks out as an excellent rearguard in all fantasy settings, especially considering his uptick in shot volume (2.89 shots per game).