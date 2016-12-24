Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Stays hot with two more assists against Vancouver

Hamilton collected two assists -- one with the man advantage -- during Friday's win over the Canucks.

Through his past 17 games, Hamilton has four goals, 14 points and 54 shots on goal, as the 23-year-old defenseman has significantly picked up his fantasy production. He's well on his way to his third consecutive 40-point campaign, and Hamilton checks out as an excellent rearguard in all fantasy settings, especially considering his uptick in shot volume (2.89 shots per game).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola