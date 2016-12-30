Flames' Dougie Hamilton: Under the weather, out Thursday

Hamilton is inactive for Thursday's home matchup with the Ducks due to an illness, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet reports.

There's no indication that it is anything more than a stomach bug but his status will be something to monitor prior to the Flames' next game against the Coyotes on Saturday. In the meantime, Dennis Wideman and Deryk Engelland figure to see a boost in minutes with the Flames' back end shorthanded.