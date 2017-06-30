Lack was traded to Calgary on Thursday along with Ryan Murphy and a 2019 seventh-round pick in exchange for Keegan Kanzig and a 2019 sixth-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca reports.

The 'Canes unloaded $1.375 million of Lack's cap hit to the Flames while making an implicit statement that Scott Darling and Cam Ward will be their goaltenders. Lack has posted an unimpressive .901 save percentage over the past two seasons, accumulating a 20-21-9 record in that span. The 29-year-old backstop will be a handy backup to Mike Smith in Calgary, and he could earn himself a decent share of playing time if he can recapture the form he once showed as a Canuck (.917 save percentage over 82 games).