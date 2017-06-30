Flames' Eddie Lack: Packs his bags for Calgary
Lack was traded to Calgary on Thursday along with Ryan Murphy and a 2019 seventh-round pick in exchange for Keegan Kanzig and a 2019 sixth-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca reports.
Carolina unloaded $1.375 million of Lack's cap hit to the Flames, and likely made a statement that Scott Darling and Cam Ward will be the Hurricanes' goaltenders. Lack has posted an unimpressive .901 save percentage over the past two seasons, amounting to a record of 20-21-9 in that span. The 29-year-old backstop will be a handy backup to Mike Smith in Calgary that should get at least 15 starts due to back-to-back games, and he could earn himself more if he can play the way he did in Vancouver -- .917 save percentage over 82 games.
