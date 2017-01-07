Hamilton has played in 18 games this season, scoring a lone goal along the way.

The 25-year-old winger was great last year in the AHL, racking up 43 points in 62 games, but that success hasn't at all translated to the NHL level. Hamilton has been with the Flames all year but has only gotten into 18 games, so his development at this point is pretty much in limbo since he's spending most of his time in the press box -- rather than on the ice in Calgary or AHL Stockton.