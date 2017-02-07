Hathaway (upper body) will return to Calgary's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Roger Millions of Sportsnet Calgary reports.

Hathaway will return to a bottom-six role Tuesday, skating with Matt Stajan and Micheal Ferland on the Flames' fourth line. The 25-year-old winger's return will bolster Calgary's bottom-six forward group, but won't mean much to fantasy owners, as his meager offensive production -- five points in 24 games this season -- keeps him from being a useful option in most formats.