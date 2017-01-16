Hathaway is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Hathaway saw his normal allotment of ice time in Saturday's game against the Oilers, but it's possible the injury occurred at some point in that contest. Either way, there's a chance he misses Tuesday's game after dressing for each of the last five. Even should he play, the young winger hasn't done enough this season to warrant fantasy ownership in most leagues.