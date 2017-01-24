Flames' Garnet Hathaway: Moves to IR
Hathaway (upper body) now appears on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The rookie power forward has already been ruled out for a three-game road trip, which wraps up in Ottawa on Thursday, and now we won't see him back until some point in February. Currently, the Flames have Freddie Hamilton and Micheal Ferland on the active roster to serve as replacement options for Hathaway on the fourth line.
