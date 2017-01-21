Flames' Garnet Hathaway: No-go Saturday
Hathaway (upper body) will not play Saturday against the visiting Oilers, NHL.com reports.
The physical line defender originally sustained the injury while playing Edmonton exactly one week ago. He remains day-to-day ahead of Monday's road tilt against the Maple Leafs.
