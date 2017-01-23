Hathaway (upper body) will not join the team for their three-game road trip, Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia reports.

This news effectively rules Hathaway out until at least the Flames' Feb. 2 meeting with the Wild. When in the lineup, which has been infrequent, the winger is averaging a mere 8:58 of ice time per game. Given his limited opportunities, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the 25-year-old has garnered just five points. Until he can secure regular ice, Hathaway will be mostly irrelevant for fantasy lineups.

