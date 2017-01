Hathaway has four points and 37 PIM in 19 games in 2016-17.

The 24-year-old has played in just under half of the team's contests, pitching in sparingly while averaging 9:09 of ice time. Hathaway is still with the big club for now, but hasn't dressed in either of the last two games and would probably benefit from more seasoning in AHL Stockton, where he's put up six points in eight games this season.