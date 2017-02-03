Hathaway (upper body) took full part in practice Friday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Hathaway has already been ruled out for Friday's matchup with New Jersey, but could return in time for one of their two other games on this current road trip. The winger has been sidelined for the last seven contests, but even when healthy, has periodically found himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch. Until Hathaway can get on the ice consistently, he will continue to have limited fantasy value.