Hathaway (upper body) will not suit up for Tuesday night's game against the Panthers and remains day-to-day, Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia reports.

Hathaway will miss his first game due to this injury, though he doesn't see the ice very much to begin with and has put up meager stats to boot. Depending on whether or not Michael Ferland (lower body) plays Tuesday, he or Freddie Hamilton could draw into the lineup in Hathaway's stead.