Hathaway (upper body) will not be available for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Hathaway will miss his second straight contest with this ailment. Even when healthy, however, the 25-year-old has periodically been a healthy scratch and averages a mere 8:58 of ice time per night when he is in the lineup. Given his inconsistent minutes, fantasy owners may want to pursue other options on the wing once the Maine native is cleared to return.