Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Avoids concussion

Gaudreau briefly left Monday night's shutout loss to the Maple Leafs but was able to return later in the game after clearing concussion protocol, Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia reports.

Gaudreau was hit by the Leafs' Leo Komarov while making a backhand pass from his own left wing boards. Despite leaving the game, Gaudreau still managed to play over 20 minutes, including 5:51 of power-play time on ice. The former Boston College standout has now gone pointless in 11 of his last 16 games.