Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Continues to pile on man-advantage points

Gaudreau went six straight games with a power-play assist between Dec. 6 and Dec. 19.

That wasn't all Johnny Hockey did in that stretch, as he also tacked on a goal and two more even-strength assists. This was particularly impressive because he had just come back from a finger injury that erased 10 games from his schedule. All of the big-name forwards in Calgary are struggling defensively and Gaudreau is no exception at minus-11, but that's trivial when you look at everything he does with the puck.