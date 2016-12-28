Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Leaves mark on win over Avs

Gaudreau exploded for two goals on six shots and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over Colorado.

He was also on the ice for all three of Colorado's goals, leaving the winger with an even rating. Still, after breaking up his seven-game post-IR point streak with a pair of scoreless efforts, Gaudreau got right back on the horse, which is just what fantasy owners expect of him as one of the league's brightest young stars.