Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Pots overtime winner with 31 seconds left

Gaudreau scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Gaudreau broke an 11-game goal drought to win it with 31 seconds left in overtime. He also recorded a much-needed plus-2 rating after going minus-7 over his previous four contests. This has been a disappointing campaign for the 23-year-old, as he's on pace to finish with fewer than 60 points after recording 78 last season.

