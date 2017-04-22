Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Records two assists in playoffs

Gaudreau tallied two assists, both on the power play, in a playoff series where the Flames were swept by the Ducks.

Gaudreau, who was on both the top offensive and power-play line, clocked an average of 19:51 of ice time. His excellent season (18 goals, 61 points) and significant power-play time, makes this performance more disappointing. At the age of 23, though, Gaudreau has proved he's going to continue to be part of Calgary's future successes.

