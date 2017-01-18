Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Slumping to start new year

Gaudreau has just three points in his last 10 games dating back to Dec. 29.

Johnny Hockey is still getting his regular allotment of ice time (19:30) and power-play time (3:17) -- and has fired a healthy 26 shots on goal -- during that span, but the points just haven't been coming. Due to the drought, Gaudreau is stuck on just 28 points in 37 games, which is a disappointing 82-game pace of 62 after he reeled off 78 last year. However, he's one of the most electrifying, streaky players in the game and is capable of going off on a scoring binge at any time, so we wouldn't be surprised if he finishes with 70-plus points by season's end.